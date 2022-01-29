Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $189,767,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

UPS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.