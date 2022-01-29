Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

