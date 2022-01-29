Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as high as C$12.34. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 307,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

