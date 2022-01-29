ParkinGo Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2,106.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.74 or 1.00189261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00499761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

