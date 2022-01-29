Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $118,250.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

