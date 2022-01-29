Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

