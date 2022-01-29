Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

PZZA opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Papa John’s International stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

