PAID Network Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and $133,572.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.