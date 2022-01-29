PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.22% of PagSeguro Digital worth $208,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

