Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.