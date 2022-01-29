Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. 3,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

