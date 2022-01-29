PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $5,461,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 87,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

