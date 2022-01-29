Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 100,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,048,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OZSC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
