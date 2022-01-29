Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $18.29. Ozon shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 49,957 shares changing hands.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

