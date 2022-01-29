Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 88.6% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $23.13 million and $2.80 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

