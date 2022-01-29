Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 2,136.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.38. 28,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.