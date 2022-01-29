Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.39% of Otis Worldwide worth $137,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.