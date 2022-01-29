Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

