Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.18

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.18 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 9378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

