Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OGFGY stock remained flat at $$3.81 during trading on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.
About Origin Energy
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.