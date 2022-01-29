Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OGFGY stock remained flat at $$3.81 during trading on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.