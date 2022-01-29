Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

