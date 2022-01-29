Oribel Capital Management LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Snap by 2,807.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Shares of SNAP opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.74.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.