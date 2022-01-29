Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

