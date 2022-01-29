Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.