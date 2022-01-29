Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 98,005 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nokia by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 918,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 68,684 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

