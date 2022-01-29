Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

