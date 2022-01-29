Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

