Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 185 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

