Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

MPW opened at $22.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.