Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,285,000.

MBB stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

