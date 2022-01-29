Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

