Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $129.28 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

