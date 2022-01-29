Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

