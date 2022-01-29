Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $75.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

