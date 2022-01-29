Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.