Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.60 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.