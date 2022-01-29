Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal Sells 1,995 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42.

OPNT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of 486.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

