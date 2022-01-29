OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $23.20 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

