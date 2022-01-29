OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

