Only1 Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Only1 has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $600,740.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

