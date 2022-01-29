OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $34.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $620.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

