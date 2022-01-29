OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $34.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $620.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.53.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
