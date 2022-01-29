Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,102. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.