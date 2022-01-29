Omnitude (ECOM) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $460,606.56 and $196,845.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108633 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.