Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28,965.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

