Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

