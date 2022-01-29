Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

