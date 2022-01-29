Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

