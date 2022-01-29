OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.