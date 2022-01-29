Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 62.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 99.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 722,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 553,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

