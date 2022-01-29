O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $157.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.